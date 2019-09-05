Community Partners work together to provide service to youth in Fallbrook

Seen at the opening of the new Boys & Girls Club site at Turnagin Apartments are, from left, Diana Flores, Lisa Ware, Paul Goldring Garrett, Diane Garrett, Allison Barclay and Michael Lopez.

FALLBROOK – Boys & Girls Clubs of North County in partnership with Community HousingWorks and The BetterWorld Trust opened a new club site at Turnagain Apartments Monday, Aug. 12.

Members of Community HousingWorks approached the club to discuss a potential partnership to serve the youth at the apartment complex. Community HousingWorks has been operating two after-school programs in Fallbrook including the one at Turnagain Apartments and their goal this year was to partner with an organization that would help them to increase their service hours and attendance at the after-school progr...