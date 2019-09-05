Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Community Partners work together to provide service to youth in Fallbrook

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 9/9/2019 at 11:37am

Seen at the opening of the new Boys & Girls Club site at Turnagin Apartments are, from left, Diana Flores, Lisa Ware, Paul Goldring Garrett, Diane Garrett, Allison Barclay and Michael Lopez.

FALLBROOK – Boys & Girls Clubs of North County in partnership with Community HousingWorks and The BetterWorld Trust opened a new club site at Turnagain Apartments Monday, Aug. 12.

Members of Community HousingWorks approached the club to discuss a potential partnership to serve the youth at the apartment complex. Community HousingWorks has been operating two after-school programs in Fallbrook including the one at Turnagain Apartments and their goal this year was to partner with an organization that would help them to increase their service hours and attendance at the after-school progr...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 

Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2019 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019

Rendered 09/09/2019 20:56