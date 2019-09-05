The Nicavangelists to perform at Temecula Masonic Center
Last updated 9/9/2019 at 12:40pm
Street children from Nicaragua, as a part of the talent development group "The Nicavangelists," are coming to Southern California and will be performing in Temecula Sunday, Sept. 8.
The Nicavangelists are at-risk youths from the streets of Managua, Nicaragua, and through a talent-development program, they receive food, housing, clothing, an education and the chance to develop skills in performance arts.
The Nicavangelists will perform at 3 p.m. at the Temecula Masonic Center, 27895 Diaz Road, across the street from the DMV. There is no charge for admission, but a free-will offering will be...
For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.
Reader Comments
(0)