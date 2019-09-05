The Nicavangelists to perform at Temecula Masonic Center

Soon to dance into Temecula, The Nicavangelists dance troupe from Managua, Nicaragua, performs Miskito folkdance; tricking, which is an art form evolved from African slaves which incorporates elements of martial arts and gymnastics, break dance, Latino ballroom-styled dance genres, modern dance, drama and song.

Street children from Nicaragua, as a part of the talent development group "The Nicavangelists," are coming to Southern California and will be performing in Temecula Sunday, Sept. 8.

The Nicavangelists are at-risk youths from the streets of Managua, Nicaragua, and through a talent-development program, they receive food, housing, clothing, an education and the chance to develop skills in performance arts.

The Nicavangelists will perform at 3 p.m. at the Temecula Masonic Center, 27895 Diaz Road, across the street from the DMV. There is no charge for admission, but a free-will offering will be...