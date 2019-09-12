Fallbrook Music Society presents four hands piano

FALLBROOK – Fallbrook Music Society invites everyone to a one-of-a-kind concert experience with Four Hands Piano Sunday, Sept. 22, at 3 p.m., featuring Fallbrook favorites Anna Grigorian and Natasha Gubenko.

The concert will be held in the community room of the Fallbrook Public Library and is free to the general public. No tickets are required.

"If you have never seen four hands piano, it's thrilling," Bob Freaney, president of the board of directors of Fallbrook Music Society, said. "Not all pianists can do it, because four hands requires the unique ability to not only 'to perform' but...