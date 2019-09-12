Have a ghoulish good time with 'The Addams Family'

At home with "The Addams Family," Grandma, played by Kat Fitzpatrick, Uncle Fester, played by Andrew Metzger, Pugsley, played by Blake Ryan, Morticia, played by Erica Marie Weisz, Gomez, played by Kevin Hafso-Koppman, Wednesday, played by Chelsea Emma Franko and Lurch played by Berto Fernandez.

"They're creepy and they're kooky, mysterious and spooky. They're all together ooky, the Addams Family." Snap. Snap.

Directed by Larry Raben and sidekick co-director Noelle Marion, the dynamic duo has pulled off a screaming smash hit of this cult favorite! Snap. Snap.

"Their house is a museum, when people come to see 'em, they really are a scream, The Addams Family." Snap. Snap.

Based on the original TV series, the musical comedy stage production "The Addams Family" is now playing at The Welk Resort in Escondido. Snap. Snap.

Children of all ages should clamor to see the dazzlingly chore...