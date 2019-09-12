Every Kid Outdoors program provides fourth-grade students with free entrance to public lands

WASHINGTON – fourth-grade students can get a free annual pass to visit more than 2,000 federal recreation areas with their families, classmates and friends. The Every Kid Outdoors Program is an interagency collaboration between the Department of the Interior, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and U.S. Forest Service that provides fourth-graders with free access to explore, learn and recreate in spectacular settings, including national parks, wildlife refuges, marine sanctuaries and forests.

"Introducing fourth-grade students to America's pub...