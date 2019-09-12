Technology affects sleep for students

Susan Newcome

Special to Village News. It's back to school season and parents often worry about their students sleep habits. Below is a compiled list of the most important statistics and takeaways for parents for healthy sleep.

It's 2019, and tech runs the world. Students' lives have become fully integrated with technology.

For a younger generation, technology represents relationships, hobbies, and increasingly, ways to wind down before bed.

Many parents have said that they enforce boundaries on how many hours per day of video games their children can play and where smartphones and tabl...