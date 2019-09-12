Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Will Fritz 

Classes to resume at Bonsall High, Sullivan Middle after closure due to 'water issue.'

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 9/18/2019 at 4:55pm



Classes are set to resume at Bonsall High School and Sullivan Middle School on Thursday after they were closed Wednesday due to an issue with plumbing on campus, the Bonsall Unified School District confirmed.

Officials became aware of the problem at the two schools — which share a campus — after middle school students had arrived for class at 7:45 a.m. but before the high school’s start time at 8:45 a.m., the district said.

High school students were turned away before classes began, and middle school students were sent home for the day.

The district could not confirm what the plumbing issue was, saying only that the Rainbow Municipal Water District was evaluating the problem. The issue was resolved by Wednesday afternoon, the district said.

3:30 p.m. Wednesday

 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2019 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019

Rendered 09/18/2019 22:12