Southern Poverty Law Center loses in court, fails to defund charter schools

Matthew Vadum

The Epoch Times

The Mississippi Supreme Court rejected arguments recently that taxpayer funding of charter schools violates the state’s constitution – a win for proponents of school choice.

“This ruling is a major victory for parents who simply want what every parent wants: the ability to choose the best possible education for their children,” Aaron Rice, director of the Jackson-based Mississippi Justice Institute, said in a statement. “We are happy for our clients and for every parent and student in Mississippi who will continue to have increased educational choice...