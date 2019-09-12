Warriors drop third straight, host Castle Park Friday

Warrior Ryan Farish is knocked off his feet but picks up 7 yards for Fallbrook in the away game against Scripps Ranch, Sept. 6. Shelby Ahrend photos

The Fallbrook High School varsity football team dropped its third straight nonleague game on Sept. 6 when the Warriors ran into an offensive juggernaut in the Scripps Ranch Falcons.

The 55-0 home win for the Falcons bring their record to 3-0 on the season and the Warriors fell to 0-3.

Head Coach Troy Everhart will try to get the Warriors on track Friday, Sept. 13, when they finally come home to play the Castle Park Trojans.

The Trojans are 3-0 and coming off a hard-fought 33-28 victory over Francis Parker last Friday.

Junior running back Erik Hernandez is seemingly a recent discovery for the Trojans as he rushed for 188 yards on 17 carries and four touchdowns against Francis Parker after carrying just six times a week before.

However, in those six carries against Mountain Empire, Hernandez tallied 74 yards and scored twice. In the Trojans' opening week game against O'Farrell Charter, he rushed just three times for 46 yards.

With that kind of progression, game by game, it is likely Hernandez will see even more of the football against the Warriors.

The Warriors frosh football team is 3-0 on the young season and has yet to allow an opponent to score.

The Warriors wiped out Scripps Ranch Thursday, Sept. 5, at Fallbrook High and previously beat Sweetwater 36-0 and Football Del Norte 46-0.

Fallbrook High is not fielding a junior varsity team this season.

