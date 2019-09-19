Vallecitos School District partners with Palomar College on ESL classes for parents

The Vallecitos School District approved an agreement with the Palomar Community College District to provide English as a second language classes to community members on the Vallecitos Elementary School campus.

The 5-0 Vallecitos board vote, Aug. 13, approved the facilities agreement for the use of the Rainbow elementary school. The classes will be taught by Palomar College staff at no charge to the parents or other community members.

“We are very excited,” Maritza Koeppen, superintendent of Vallecitos School District and principal of Vallecitos Elementary School, said.

The agreement...