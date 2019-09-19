Ketchum to leave Z Café

BONSALL – Neill Ketchum will say “Sayonara” with her last show at the Z Café and Art Gallery, which is open Sept. 9 to Dec. 2.

Ketchum lives in Fallbrook and draws and paints the oak trees which surround her home. The entire oak forest, parts of the willow or sycamore groves, whatever exists in and around them, has occupied her paper or canvas for the last three decades.

Sometimes the painting is close to what the viewer might see in real life. Sometimes the image focuses more on the line, shape and texture – showing the peace or chaos she sees in the trees. She uses many different media: charcoal, graphite, pastel, ink, watercolor, acrylic, oil – anything that helps her find that special place in the woods, she said.

Ketchum has shown at the Z Café for the last five years and has invited other artists to join her in the exhibits. John Toma, the owner, has supported exhibits from all different types of art and artists, which has made for an exciting art venue.

“I’m so glad to have had this opportunity, especially because of the people I’ve met,” Ketchum said. “Thank you John, Tiffany and all the staff at the Z. The art exhibits at the Z will continue long after December 2019. But in the meantime, please mark your calendars for a reception Saturday, Sept. 28, from 3-5 p.m.”

Z Café is at 5256 S. Mission Road, Suite 103, in River Village in Bonsall.

Submitted by Z Café.