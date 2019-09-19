Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Rotary Club of Fallbrook chooses FUHSD Employees of the Month

 
Last updated 9/22/2019 at 12:19am

Fallbrook Union High School District Employees of Month Pamela Cain, left and George Herring, center, display their certificates with Rotary Club of Fallbrook's Tony O'Brien.

FALLBROOK – College and Career Center coordinator Pamela Cain and George Herring, an English International Baccalaureate teacher, IB coordinator and film class teacher, were honored by Rotary Club of Fallbrook as September's Fallbrook Union High School District Employees of the Month.

The recognition program is spearheaded by Tony O'Brien, youth protection officer for Rotary Club of Fallbrook.

"FUHSD is fortunate to have employees dedicated to the continuous pursuit of excellence," Ilsa Garza-Gonzalez, superintendent of Fallbrook Union High School District, said.

Submitted by Fallbrook Union High School District.


 

