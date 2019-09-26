Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

JAKE COYLE AP Film Writer 

'Abominable' No.1 with $20.9M; Zellweger's 'Judy' sings out

 
Last updated 9/29/2019 at 10:56am

Dreamworks

The DreamWorks animated adventure "Abominable" has topped the box office this weekend. Universal Pictures

NEW YORK (AP) - The DreamWorks animated adventure "Abominable" has topped the box office with an estimated $20.9 million, while the Renee Zellweger-led Judy Garland tale "Judy" got off to a sonorous start.

"Abominable" was the weekend's sole new wide release. It's a U.S.-China co-production between Universal's DreamWorks and China's Pearl Studios, so its performance in China will be vital to its success.

A handful of holdovers stayed strong. Last week's No. 1 film, "Downton Abbey," slid to second with $14.5 million. The stripper crime drama "Hustlers" landed in third with $11.5 million. Its star, Jennifer Lopez, was this week announced as next year's Super Bowl halftime act, along with Shakira.

But one of the weekend's biggest successes was "Judy," propelled by the draw of Zellweger. It opened with $3.1 million on 461 screens.

 

