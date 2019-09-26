ADHP Fallbrook offers dental implants, other services at affordable prices

Affordable Dental Health Providers has been offering dental implants and other services to residents of the North County region for more than 20 years.

An implant to replace just one tooth can cost anywhere from $3,000 to $4,500, The New York Times has reported – and that was in 2010, nearly a decade ago.

Dr. Soheil Goel, one of the owners of ADHP – which also has offices in Long Beach, Torrance and Downey – said his dental practice, which specializes in implants, offers them starting as low as $1,495, with everything included.

“That includes the implants, itself, the fixture, the abutment and the clamp, so there (are) no surprises, there is no extra cost,” Goel said.

Other dental providers often do advertise a cost that is lower than what the final bill will be when all services are totaled up.

Goel said patients can look at the practice’s website, http://www.adhp.com, to find all the pricing information they will need.

“Everything has been explained (on the site) so we do not change prices, lowball and get the patient in and then throw other stuff in there,” Goel said.

The reason his practice is able to provide such low prices, Goel said, is because of its focus on implants.

“Because of the quantity that we are placing, we can actually afford putting it at these low prices,” he said.

ADHP also offers many other services including hygiene, root canals and Invisalign, Goel said.

ADHP’s Fallbrook office is at 3108 Highway 76. To schedule an appointment, patients can fill out an online “Request an Appointment” form at https://fallbrook.adhp.com or call (800) 959-3732. The staff will work around the patient’s schedule to make sure they’re able to come in for a free consultation and see just how great dental implants are for them.