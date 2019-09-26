Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Fallbrook Senior Center hires new director

 
Last updated 9/27/2019 at 6:21pm

Fallbrook Senior Center board president Jack Schirner, left, welcomes new executive director Renae Rasmussen to the center.

FALLBROOK – Renae Rasmussen, a longtime resident of Fallbrook, was recently selected as executive director of Fallbrook Senior Center. Rasmussen brings over 15 years of operations management experience having served with the former Fallbrook Healthcare District and Foundation, North County Fire Protection District, Fallbrook Union Elementary School District and Escondido Police Department.

She will oversee the senior center nutrition program which offers delicious and nutritious meals Monday through Friday to any and all seniors from the Fallbrook area. The meals are cooked and served at...



