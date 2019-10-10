Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Registration opens for Divine Mercy Conference in Pala

 
Last updated 10/9/2019 at 11:44am



PALA – The 21st annual Divine Mercy Conference will be held Saturday, Oct. 19, from 8 a.m. until closing Mass at 6 p.m. at the San Juan Diego Center at Mission San Antonio De Pala, 3015 Mission Road, in Pala.

Conference speakers will include Father Chris Alar, director of the Association of Marian Helpers; Father Charles Willingham of St. Michaels Abbey in Orange County; Jesse Romero, retired Los Angeles deputy sheriff and lay evangelist; Mike Pacer, former trial lawyer from Chicago and director of Evangelize all Ministries and Father Dave Leon, a Diocesan priest in San Diego. The celebrant for closing Mass is Abbot Charles Wright from Prince of Peace Abby.

Pre-registration is open until Oct. 13 at http://www.SDDivinemercy.com. Pre-registration fees are $25 for individuals, $35 for married couples and $15 for children 17 and under. At the door, individuals are $30, married couples are $50 and children 17 and under are $15. Priests and religious members are free.

Coffee and doughnuts will be available in morning as well as beverages all day long. Attendees are welcome to bring their own lunch. A box lunch will be available for pre-order for $7.50.

For more information, call (619) 276-6637 or register http://www.SDDivinemercy.com.

Submitted by Divine Mercy Movement.

 

