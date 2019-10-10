Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Fallbrook Encore Club moves to a new location

 
Last updated 10/11/2019 at 5:44am

Members of the Newcore RV Group gather on the steps of Air Force One at Ronald Reagan Presidential Library, including from left, front row, Bobbi Bixby and Reggie DeNicola; center row, Cindy Campbell and Mike DeNicola; back row, Bruce Campbell and Don Bixby.

FALLBROOK – Encore has announced that its monthly meetings will move to a new home. Beginning Thursday, Oct. 17, all future meetings will be held at Christ the King Lutheran Church, 1620 Stage Coach Lane, in Fallbrook on the third Thursday of each month. It is a change in both location and date.

The group will gather in the large fellowship hall to enjoy coffee and conversation time beginning at 9:30 a.m. with the meeting to follow at 10 a.m.

Encore Club is a social club drawing from Fallbrook, Rainbow, DeLuz and Bonsall. New members are welcome at any time and those potentially interes...



