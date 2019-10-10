Pala Casino hosts new monthly charity slot tournaments

Pala Casino Resort Spa will host a series of monthly charity slot tournaments and each tournament will benefit a deserving charity. All guest paid entry fees will be matched by Pala Casino, with all proceeds benefitting a charity. These tournaments fall under Pala's community outreach initiative, Pala Cares.

"Giving back to the community has always been important to the Pala Band of Mission Indians," said Pala spokesperson, Coley McAvoy. "Partnering with our guests to help others in need is the essence of community and ties perfectly into Pala's brand of 'We're all about you.'"

The first tournament is on Thursday, Oct. 17 with proceeds benefitting Susan G Komen San Diego. Susan G. Komen is the global leader of the breast cancer movement, which has invested more than $1 billion in breast cancer research since its inception in 1982. Susan G. Komen San Diego's mission is to save lives by meeting the most critical needs in San Diego County and investing in research to help prevent and cure breast cancer.

The slot tournament entry fee of $20 provides $25 in free play to each entrant. In addition, tournament players will have a chance to win a share of $20,000 in Added Play prizes, including the top amount of $10,000 added play.

To participate in this or any of Pala Casino's upcoming events, or for more information, please call the Pala Casino Special Events team at (760) 510-4555 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Submitted by Pala Casino