The life of the infamous 'Bonnie and Clyde' brought to the stage

TEMECULA – In the depths of the Depression, a young couple finds a chilling way to support themselves in "Bonnie and Clyde." This sexy and thrilling show, which earned a Tony Award nomination in 2012 for Best Original Score, and Drama Desk Award nominations for Outstanding Music, Outstanding Lyrics and Outstanding Musical, runs Oct. 11-27 at The Old Town Temecula Community Theater.

Performances are at 7:30 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays and at 2 p.m. Sundays. The teen cast will perform Oct. 25-27. Purchase tickets at (866) 653-8696 or www.temeculatheater.org.

The story of true-life thieves a...