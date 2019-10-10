County grants now available

My office is open. We are now accepting applications from public agencies and nonprofit organizations on ideas to improve neighborhoods and communities and enhance the region’s quality of life.

From now through June 2020, Neighborhood Reinvestment Program grant applications are available through our county website at http://www.sandiegocounty.gov/auditor/nrp.

In the past we’ve supported groups such as the Veterans Association of North County with the development of their Honor Wall and Memorial Garden. Also, we’ve helped the Mountain Shadow’s Support Group which provides transportation, respite care and independent living for people with developmental disabilities in North San Diego County.

Organizations may propose projects that benefit District 5 for one-time community, social, environmental, educational, cultural or recreational needs as long as the projects support the goals of providing services in the following areas:

· Educational and/or recreational programs for children and adults

· Local business and tourism promotional activities

· Arts and cultural programs

· Environmental awareness projects

· Public safety and fire protection or

· Health and social service related initiatives

If you have any questions, email grant administrator Candyce Yee at Candyce.Yee@sdcounty.ca.gov.