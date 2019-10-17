3 Injured in Pala crash

PALA (CNS) - A head-on collision on state Route 76 in the unincorporated rural community of Pala left three people with minor injuries

today and blocked traffic lanes in the area for about 45 minutes.

The collision occurred shortly before 4 p.m., when the driver of a westbound Volkswagen Tiguan came upon slow-moving traffic near Couser Canyon Road and swerved to his left to avoid crashing into it, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Entering an eastbound lane, the car collided with an oncoming Chrysler 300, CHP public affairs Officer Mark Latulippe said.

Medics took the driver of th...