Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By City News Service 

Man charged for fire that killed his parents and sister in Logan Heights

Suspect, 26, insists he is not responsible for the deadly blaze

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 10/22/2019 at 7:17pm



SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A man accused of setting a fire that killed his parents and sister at the family's Logan Heights home was charged today with murder and arson causing great bodily injury.

Wilber Romero, 26, was booked into county jail Friday on suspicion of causing the deadly blaze that also injured two of his siblings earlier this month.

Police and prosecutors have not commented on a potential motive, nor what led them to identify Romero as the alleged perpetrator or how he's believed to have caused the blaze.

The fire in the 3100 block of Clay Avenue erupted shortly before 4:30 a.m. Oct....



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 

Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2019 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019

Rendered 10/22/2019 22:21