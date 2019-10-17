Man charged for fire that killed his parents and sister in Logan Heights

Suspect, 26, insists he is not responsible for the deadly blaze

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A man accused of setting a fire that killed his parents and sister at the family's Logan Heights home was charged today with murder and arson causing great bodily injury.

Wilber Romero, 26, was booked into county jail Friday on suspicion of causing the deadly blaze that also injured two of his siblings earlier this month.

Police and prosecutors have not commented on a potential motive, nor what led them to identify Romero as the alleged perpetrator or how he's believed to have caused the blaze.

The fire in the 3100 block of Clay Avenue erupted shortly before 4:30 a.m. Oct....