Good actors can't save 'Ring Round the Moon'

Diana, played by Rachel VanWormer, vamps Frederic, played by Brian Mackey, in "Ring Round the Moon" at Lamb's Players Theater in Coronado.

Is it any wonder when a play was written in 1947, adapted in 1950 and performed in 2019 that it comes across as stale? Playwright Jean Anouilh wrote "Invitation to the Castle" in 1947, and in 1950 Christopher Fry translated it for the London audience.

Of course, isn't everyone familiar with British humor? The Brits seem to thrive on slamming doors, misdirection and other wide bits of farcical humor. As an audience member, I find it such an exhaustive way to have to watch a play. Quite honestly, the script for "Ring Round the Moon" is exhausting.

While the cast is filled with San Diego's premier ensemble actors – who desperately try to work magic from the pages of a 60-year old script – it never happens.

Even with Brian Mackey's record for entrances and exits – he is the man of the hour – he cannot save the too often told tale. Mackey's performance is whimsical, deadly funny and filled with disparagement. He slips deftly between Hugo and Frederic. He is one of the best parts of this show.

Next up is local song and dance man Donny Gersonde as Patrice. As the shy secretary, he not only embodies his character, he also dances beautifully.

Playing industrialist Messerschmann is Manny Fernandes. Fernandes takes his small part and quietly makes every scene count with his powerful presence.

Adding to the silliness, Romainville, played by John Rosen, and Messerschmann frequently meet in the garden adding intrigue where none existed until they created it.

David McBean shines as Joshua, the stately butler, along with handsome footman Justin K. Lang, an actor and teacher; they are the eye candy.

Chanteuse, Angela Chatelain Avila, warms the air with her violin as she subtly meanders through the scenes adding dimension to the script.

Deborah Gilmour Smyth claims Madame Desmortes with her usual fervor. Co-directing and acting – it would have been a better use of her talent to find a stronger script.

That said, all of the ladies perform their roles to perfection.

Joy Yvonne Jones takes on Isabelle, the distracting ingenue who is hovered over by her manipulating mother played by Yolanda Marie Franklin.

Two other ladies include the married Lady India, played on point by Siri Hafso who is luring the bashful Patrice into an affair, and Capulet who is Madame's attendant and played stealthily by Cynthia Gerber.

And leading lady Rachael Van Wormer as Diana is a pleasant eyeful.

Lady India, played by Siri Hafso, waltzs with Patrice, played by Donny Gersonde, in "Ring Round the Moon" at Lamb's Players Theater in Coronado.

Costumes were lavish – high praise going to Jeanne Reith. A spectacular set designed by Mike Buckley proves why he works all over Southern California. Lighting designer Nathan Pierson worked his magic by enhancing the castle grounds.

And still, with all of this great talent, even they couldn't pull off this old storyline. It's too bad, because the actors worked really hard to try to make this outdated script work and never has a cast performed better. They just couldn't save the show.

"Ring Round the Moon" will play at Lamb's Players Theater, 1142 Orange Avenue, in Coronado until Nov. 17. There is plenty of free street parking available nearby.

Fortunately their next show brings up their traditional "Festival of Christmas," running Dec. 5-29. Their holiday shows are worth the drive.

For tickets, call the box office at (619) 437-6000 or visit http://www.lambsplayers.org.

"Ring Round the Moon" is rated 8 out of 10.

Elizabeth Youngman-Westphal can be reached at eyoungman@reedermedia.com.