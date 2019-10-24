Photographer sentenced to more than 2 decades in prison for sexually assaulting teen girls
Last updated 10/25/2019 at 2:52pm
VISTA (CNS) - A professional photographer who sexually assaulted four teenage girls during modeling sessions at a rented Carlsbad residence where he had set up a temporary studio was sentenced to 25 years in state prison today.
Robert Koester, 52, pleaded guilty last month to 23 felonies related to raping and inappropriately touching the teens – some of whom were drugged and unconscious during the abuse – as well as creating child pornography of the girls.
Koester also faces federal charges locally, as well as charges in his home state of Oregon, where he's accused of assaulting additio...
For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.
Reader Comments
(0)