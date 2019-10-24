Photographer sentenced to more than 2 decades in prison for sexually assaulting teen girls

VISTA (CNS) - A professional photographer who sexually assaulted four teenage girls during modeling sessions at a rented Carlsbad residence where he had set up a temporary studio was sentenced to 25 years in state prison today.

Robert Koester, 52, pleaded guilty last month to 23 felonies related to raping and inappropriately touching the teens – some of whom were drugged and unconscious during the abuse – as well as creating child pornography of the girls.

Koester also faces federal charges locally, as well as charges in his home state of Oregon, where he's accused of assaulting additio...