Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Last chance for a tri-tip dinner this season

 
Last updated 10/30/2019 at 3:06pm



FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook High School FFA is hosting their final tri-tip barbecue dinner of the football season this Friday, Nov. 1.

Dinner will be served from 5:30-7 p.m. at the agriculture department, which is located at the east end of the football field. Each meal includes tri-tip, beans, salad, dinner roll and a drink. The price for each dinner is $10.

Call the agriculture department at (760) 723-6300, ext. 2508, for more information or just show up. The fundraiser supports FFA leadership development activities throughout the school year.

All residents are asked to come and support their nationally recognized FFA and cheer the football team in their last home game.

Submitted by the Fallbrook High School Agriculture department.

 

