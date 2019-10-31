Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Elizabeth Youngman Westphal 

Kicking It VI

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 11/1/2019 at 1:37am



Special to Village News

It is really odd. It's been about three weeks since I gave up artificial sweeteners. Which also means my daily Diet Coke is gonzo. And as it turns out, I've lost 3 pounds. Actually, it is so close to 3 pounds, shoot, it's like – wow.

Of course, my husband has lost 12 pounds to date playing his ukulele. The most strenuous thing he does is wave goodbye to me when I back my car out of the garage. His success dwarfs' mine.

Although, test results confirm I have a lazy thyroid gland even with double dosing – weight loss is slow. Of course, I did remind the doctor abo...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 

Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2019 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019

Rendered 11/01/2019 02:10