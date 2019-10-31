Kicking It VI

Special to Village News

It is really odd. It's been about three weeks since I gave up artificial sweeteners. Which also means my daily Diet Coke is gonzo. And as it turns out, I've lost 3 pounds. Actually, it is so close to 3 pounds, shoot, it's like – wow.

Of course, my husband has lost 12 pounds to date playing his ukulele. The most strenuous thing he does is wave goodbye to me when I back my car out of the garage. His success dwarfs' mine.

Although, test results confirm I have a lazy thyroid gland even with double dosing – weight loss is slow. Of course, I did remind the doctor abo...