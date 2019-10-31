Crews battle California blazes before windstorms return

Stefanie Dazio and Brian Melley

The Associated Press

Crews fought Tuesday, Oct. 29, to drown, slash and smother wildfires that have incinerated dozens of homes in Northern and Southern California before returning windstorms can blow them back into furious life.

In California’s wine country, firefighters worked to reinforce fire lines in western Sonoma County while rushing to shore up the eastern side that could be the new focus as winds switched direction.

“We’re playing both offense and defense right now on two different sides of the fire,” Jonathan Cox of the California Departm...