Warrior end volleyball season with win

Fallbrook High School head volleyball coach Jason Dale would have preferred to end his first season as the Warriors' coach with a loss in the CIF playoffs rather than with a win to conclude the regular season, but Dale and his players settled for a victory

"We ended our season with a win. We had a great home win against Valley Center our Senior Night," Dale said. "It was a good kind of finish to the season."

The three-game victory over the Jaguars took place Oct. 25. "That was a nice home win," Dale said. "It just kind of all came together."

Fallbrook's Oct. 4 win over Valley Center require...