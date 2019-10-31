Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Joe Naiman
Village News Correspondent 

Warrior end volleyball season with win

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 11/1/2019 at 3:02am

Lady Warrior Ashlynn Craven returns a San Pasqual during the varsity girls volleyball game, Oct. 23.

Fallbrook High School head volleyball coach Jason Dale would have preferred to end his first season as the Warriors' coach with a loss in the CIF playoffs rather than with a win to conclude the regular season, but Dale and his players settled for a victory

"We ended our season with a win. We had a great home win against Valley Center our Senior Night," Dale said. "It was a good kind of finish to the season."

The three-game victory over the Jaguars took place Oct. 25. "That was a nice home win," Dale said. "It just kind of all came together."

Fallbrook's Oct. 4 win over Valley Center require...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 

Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2019 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019