James William Goldsberry, Jr., was born March 21, 1943 and died at home, July 8, 2019 after a two-year battle with Agent Orange and diabetes. The son of Hazel Marian Goldsberry and James William Goldsberry, Sr., he had lived in Fallbrook for 25 years.

James was in the Marine Corps from 1962 to 1982. He was a logistician and Vietnam veteran.

He leaves his wife, Christine Pimm Goldsberry; daughters Sheila Jeaux Goldsberry of Oceanside and Lisa Marie Gardner; grandsons Ryan Gardner and Nicholas Gardnerr; several nieces; nephew Jamie Goldsberry and his children, Lyda and Brennen Goldsberry.