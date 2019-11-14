CIF water polo playoffs elude Fallbrook

Twelve boys’ water polo teams were chosen to participate in the CIF Division II playoffs. The selections and seedings were based on power rankings, and since Fallbrook High School was 13th among Division II schools in the power rankings the Warriors did not receive a playoff berth.

“A game or two was probably the difference,” Fallbrook coach Bill Richardson said.

Fallbrook had an overall record of 11-17. The Warriors were 3-2 in Valley League play to take third place in the final six-team standings.

The Warriors’ final tournament of the season was the Oct. 15-17 San Diego Open wh...