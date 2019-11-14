Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Joe Naiman
Village News Correspondent 

CIF water polo playoffs elude Fallbrook

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 11/15/2019 at 4:35pm



Twelve boys’ water polo teams were chosen to participate in the CIF Division II playoffs. The selections and seedings were based on power rankings, and since Fallbrook High School was 13th among Division II schools in the power rankings the Warriors did not receive a playoff berth.

“A game or two was probably the difference,” Fallbrook coach Bill Richardson said.

Fallbrook had an overall record of 11-17. The Warriors were 3-2 in Valley League play to take third place in the final six-team standings.

The Warriors’ final tournament of the season was the Oct. 15-17 San Diego Open wh...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 

Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2019 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019

Rendered 11/16/2019 06:59