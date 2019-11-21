Manage unfulfilled holiday expectations

Christine L. Assad

Special to Village News

Of all the holidays, Thanksgiving is the one most dear to my heart. My childhood expectations are of family and friends sharing a feast with the sound of football games playing in the background. The fellowship and food are not what make it great for me, however; it is the consciousness of gratitude, giving thanks for the many blessings in our lives.

It has not always been this way. Past years have not always fulfilled my childhood expectations in that there has not always been family to share with and my friends were busy with their families. Mo...