Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

New crisis stabilization unit to improve behavioral health care in North County

 
Last updated 11/21/2019 at 3:04pm



ESCONDIDO – Pre-fabricated walls were put in place recently for Palomar Health’s new crisis stabilization unit.

The new unit delivers several improvements over the existing facility, according to the health care provider. It doubles the number of patients who can be served at any given time from eight to 16; it’s located next door to the Emergency Department on the campus of Palomar Medical Center Escondido eliminating transportation time and costs and is designed following best practices to serve people suffering a mental health crisis.

“We are committed to providing the very bes...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 

