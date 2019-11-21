County creates support system for service members and veterans

Andy Tolley

San Diego County Communications Office

San Diego County offers a variety of resources to assist active duty military, veterans and their families. One of these services is Courage to Call, a free, 24/7 help line that provides information, guidance, and referrals to service members and their loved ones.

Courage to Call is dedicated to improving mental wellness for members of the military, veterans and their families. The help line is staffed by veterans and military spouses, providing callers with a peer-to-peer support system that can help break down barriers in a population...