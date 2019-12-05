Pala Casino Spa and Resort presents Dwight Yoakam

PALA – Pala Casino Spa and Resort announced Dwight Yoakam is coming to the Pala Events Center Friday, March 27, at 8 p.m.

Dwight Yoakam has sold more than 25 million albums worldwide, and he is a 21-time nominated, multiple Grammy Award winner. He has 12 gold albums and nine platinum or multi-platinum albums, with five of those albums topping Billboard’s Country Albums chart and another 14 landing in the Top 10. Nearly 40 of Yoakam’s singles have charted on Billboard, with 14 peaking in the Top 10.

Yoakam is a recipient of the Artist of the Year award from the Americana Music Associ...