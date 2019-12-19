Fallbrook Coffee – A cozy place to sip, eat and make a friend or two!

Special to the Village News

Owned by SonRise Christian Fellowship, the Fallbrook Coffee Company embodies all the finer qualities of our community. Yes, it is a great place to experience steaming coffee and a good, hearty sandwich. But this establishment is also a place of camaraderie where you can either meet friends or spend some leisurely time alone. It is a place where you can forget the cares of the world.

A sign on the wall reads: "You will be blessed when you come in and blessed when you go out. – Deuteronomy 28:6." All who are involved in the running of this establishment desire their customers to be blessed.

The Fallbrook Coffee baristas have developed a reputation for exuding hospitality. That hospitable spirit is also reflected in the welcoming ambiance of a cozy fireplace, hardwood floors, wooden tables and comfortable chairs. If outdoor dining suits you, the patio, with its pond, offers a peaceful ambiance.

Breakfast bowls, lunch wraps, sandwiches, quiche and a glass display case full of delicious pastries are offered at this unpretentious coffee shop. Some of the pastries are baked on-site and other items, such as bagels, are purchased from suppliers.

At first bite I was charmed by the Cranberry Walnut Wrap. The soft flour tortilla envelopes chunks of tender chicken, walnuts, feta cheese and mixed greens. Dried cranberries lend a sweetness. The balsamic vinaigrette ties it together with a sweet/tangy flavor.

The large and luscious Apple Fritter could be enjoyed by two people. It's packed with apples, flavored with cinnamon and coated with a generous helping of sugar glaze.

The marvelous Double Chocolate Chunk Muffin is moist and has just the right amount of chocolate chunks, so it does not overpower the cake-like muffin.

What's a coffee shop without coffee? The fresh-brewed coffee that lures customers to this corner coffee house is an organic and fair trade product called Klatch Coffee. Because of its elite designation, this coffee is more expensive for the owners. Pastor Greg Coppock of SonRise explained, "It is the right thing to do even though it is expensive."

The purchase of the coffee house is not something that SonRise Christian Fellowship took lightly. When the establishment was offered for sale, the church decided to step out in faith and purchase it. Their goal was to offer a place that would shine brightly with hospitality. That goal is met every day, not only by the employees, but also by the customers. For example, one of the baristas had her car stolen (from another location) and, when some of the customers found out about it, they helped her buy a new car.

"It is an outreach ministry of our church – we never want to lose sight of the hospitality," explained Coppock.

The church gives back to the community in "creative and impactful ways." One of those "ways" is to provide gift baskets and other raffle or silent auction items for local organizations. "Now that God has gotten us here, we need to be the best stewards of what God has given us," Coppock noted.

Nathalie Taylor photos The marvelous cake-like Double Chocolate Chunk Muffin has just the right amount of chocolate chunks.

"We feel that our church is called to do this – we are at the corner of Mission and Fallbrook – Mission Fallbrook," said Coppock. "Our greatest reward is seeing relationships starting, growing and flourishing."

Recently, the coffee shop hosted a concert that was scheduled for the patio area, but on the concert day it was cold and raining, so they moved the crowd inside.

Coppock related, "It was a bit cramped, but when I drove up the street, I could see the glow from the inside and hear people singing Christmas music together. That moment for me was a nugget of encouragement – to keep doing what we are doing."

Fallbrook Coffee Company is located at 622 S. Mission Road. Find them on the web at http://www.fallbrookcoffeeco.com/.