Two place, eight qualify for second day of Jimmy Hamada Classic

Two Fallbrook High School wrestlers placed among the top eight at the Jimmy Hamada Classic tournament, Dec. 6-7, at La Costa Canyon High School, and eight of the 11 Warriors who competed qualified for the second-day rounds of the tournament.

“The team performed really well there,” Fallbrook coach Cristian Vera said. “The La Costa Canyon tournament is one of the toughest tournaments in the state. We want to be as competitive as we possibly can, and the boys did just that.”

Despite not fielding grapplers in every weight class, the Warriors placed 19th among all schools in the tourna...