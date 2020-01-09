FHS cheerleaders to host Winter Jr. Cheer Clinic

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook High School Cheer Team is sending a “shoutout” to all young girls and boys to come join them at their first Winter Jr. Cheer Clinic for young, aspiring cheerleaders Saturday, Jan. 25.

The clinic will be held at Christ the King Lutheran Church, 1620 S. Stage Coach Lane, in Fallbrook from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Registration fee is $50, and all participants must register for the clinic and provide proof of insurance. A keepsake bow, lunch, drinks and snacks will be served.

Girls and boys in grades K-8 can participate in this event. Each cheerleader will need to wear appropriate workout attire and wear their hair in a high ponytail or bun. They will learn a variety of cheers, stunts and a dance that they will perform at the end of the event. Parents are welcome to watch the performance that will start at 3 p.m.

All funds are used to cover Fallbrook High School cheer program costs. Contact Zoe Caro at (760) 415-2842 or zcaro@att.net for a registration form. Last day to register is Jan. 22.

Submitted by Fallbrook Cheer Booster Association.