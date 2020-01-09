Garden club to learn about building better soils

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Garden Club’s Tuesday, Jan. 28, program will feature Mary Matava, president and agronomist of Agri Service. The meeting starts with a social time and potluck at 12:30 p.m., followed by the business meeting at 1 p.m. and program at 2 p.m., at the Fallbrook Community Center, 341 Heald Lane.

Matava obtained her degree in agronomy from Oregon State University in 1979. After moving to California, she started an agricultural consulting and laboratory business. The laboratory afforded her a unique opportunity to study the local soils and diversified Southern California crops.

In response to her observations that organic matter was a limiting factor for plant health, Agri Service entered the green waste recycling industry in 1994 as the operator of El Corazon Compost Facility. She currently operates two compost facilities processing over 100,000 tons per year.

The public is welcome to attend. For more information relating to the club and its activities, visit http://www.fallbrookgardenclub.org.

Submitted by the Fallbrook Garden Club.