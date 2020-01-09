Warrior girls reach SoCal High School Classic final

Fallbrook High School’s girls’ soccer team reached the Girls Premier Division final of the SoCal High School Classic tournament, Dec. 27-28.

The Warriors won two round-robin games Dec. 27, and since Fallbrook’s remaining round-robin opponent had also clinched a berth in the division final the third pool play game was canceled and the final was the only Dec. 28 match involving Fallbrook and Flintridge Prep High School of La Cañada.

Western Christian High School of Upland was Fallbrook’s first Dec. 27 opponent. The game in Fallbrook had a 5-1 final score in the Warriors’ favor. F...