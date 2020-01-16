NFPA and State Farm launch Wildfire Community Preparedness Day application process

QUINCY, Mass. – Home improvement projects that resist flames and embers. Teaching neighbors about wildfire risks and how to reduce them. Removing flammable debris that could fuel a wildfire. These and other related activities are being actively supported by the National Fire Protection Association and State Farm via the national Wildfire Community Preparedness Day campaign.

The seventh annual Wildfire Community Preparedness Day will take place Saturday, May 2. Since 2014, community groups and individuals have taken part in the campaign, completing hundreds of wildfire safety projects acr...