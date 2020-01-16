Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

US Border Patrol seizes meth haul in Rainbow

 
Last updated 1/20/2020 at 5:52pm

This photo released by U.S. Customs and Border Protection shows some of more than $190,000 worth of methamphetamine concealed in a vehicle in Rainbow. A search dog alerted to the vehicle as the agent spoke to the driver and a detailed inspection found more than 100 pounds of meth in 96 packages inside the vehicle. Courtesy photo/U.S. Customs and Border Protection

RAINBOW (AP) - A U.S. Border Patrol dog sniffed out more than $190,000 worth of methamphetamine concealed in a vehicle, the agency said

An agent patrolling Interstate 15 followed a suspicious vehicle Friday, Jan. 10, as it exited onto Route 395 and parked at a gas station in Rainbow, south of Temecula, the agency said in a statement Monday, Jan. 13.

The dog alerted to the vehicle as the agent spoke to the driver and a detailed inspection found more than 100 pounds (45.3 kilograms) of meth in 96 packages inside the gas tank, spare tire and quarter panels of the Ford Explorer, the Border Patr...



