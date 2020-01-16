US Border Patrol seizes meth haul in Rainbow
Last updated 1/20/2020 at 5:52pm
RAINBOW (AP) - A U.S. Border Patrol dog sniffed out more than $190,000 worth of methamphetamine concealed in a vehicle, the agency said
An agent patrolling Interstate 15 followed a suspicious vehicle Friday, Jan. 10, as it exited onto Route 395 and parked at a gas station in Rainbow, south of Temecula, the agency said in a statement Monday, Jan. 13.
The dog alerted to the vehicle as the agent spoke to the driver and a detailed inspection found more than 100 pounds (45.3 kilograms) of meth in 96 packages inside the gas tank, spare tire and quarter panels of the Ford Explorer, the Border Patr...
For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.
Reader Comments
(0)