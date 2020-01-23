Inside the new Myrtle Boutique, Al Fresca Patio, Art of Life and Harlow's in Bonsall

While the closing of Myrtle Creek Botanical Gardens and Nursery in Fallbrook is a sad one for many locals, the opening of Trademark Venues’ new location at the old San Luis Rey Golf Club may ease the pain.

Walking onto the property, the overall feel of the property still reminds one of the old golf course, but upon entering the courtyard, visitors notice the foliage and displays that are so reminiscent of the old Myrtle Creek property.

Stepping into the Myrtle Boutique, it’s hard to remember that it used to be a pro shop back in the day, as it now is decorated in much the same way it w...