Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Will Fritz
Associate Editor 

Classes canceled at Fallbrook High due to downed electrical lines, power outage

 
Last updated 2/4/2020 at 10:49am

Photo courtesy of Fallbrook Union High School District

An apparent car accident knocked down a power line near Fallbrook Union High School, causing a power outage Monday morning that resulted in classes being cancelled.

A teenage intoxicated driver crashed into an electrical pole near Fallbrook Union High School early Monday morning, a law enforcement official said, causing a power outage that resulted in classes being canceled until Tuesday.

The crash happened around 1:07 a.m., according to information from California Highway Patrol spokesman Mark Latulippe.

A 13-year-old child driving a parent's car crashed on Stage Coach Lane near the high school, and the car burst into flames, Latulippe said.

The child was taken to Rady Children's Hospital with minor injuries, and was also cited for driving under the i...



