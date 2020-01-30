Warriors girls basketball head into second half of league season

Fallbrook Union High School’s Varsity Girls Basketball head coach Jessica Ramirez has the Warriors in third place in the Valley League with a 2-2 record and 13-8 record on the season.

Last week was a tough one for the Warriors, however, as they suffered two league losses after starting the Valley League season 2-0.

The Warriors took an early 15-14 lead at the end of the first quarter on the road against Mission Vista on Friday, Jan. 24, but the Warriors’ offense sputtered the rest of the way, falling 65-42.

That loss came on the heels of a tough 64-56 loss at home to San Pasqual on Tues...