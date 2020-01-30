Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

By Jeff Pack
Staff Writer 

Warriors girls basketball head into second half of league season

 
Last updated 2/2/2020 at 5:26pm



Fallbrook Union High School’s Varsity Girls Basketball head coach Jessica Ramirez has the Warriors in third place in the Valley League with a 2-2 record and 13-8 record on the season.

Last week was a tough one for the Warriors, however, as they suffered two league losses after starting the Valley League season 2-0.

The Warriors took an early 15-14 lead at the end of the first quarter on the road against Mission Vista on Friday, Jan. 24, but the Warriors’ offense sputtered the rest of the way, falling 65-42.

That loss came on the heels of a tough 64-56 loss at home to San Pasqual on Tues...



