Warriors girls' water polo faces biggest challenge of the season

Fallbrook High School’s varsity girls’ water polo team will face it’s biggest challenge of the season starting Thursday, Jan. 30, with eight games over the next seven days, many of which will determine how the Warriors are ranked in the upcoming playoffs.

The Warriors, currently in first place (4-0) in the Valley League and ranked No. 7 in the Division I power rankings with a 17-3 overall record, will play in the San Diego Open Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

“That’d be five games in three days,” Head Coach Sean Redmond said. “We’ll play one or two games on Thursday dependin...