Harris & Associates given Rainbow MWD design contract for pipeline upgrades
Last updated 2/11/2020 at 9:33pm
Harris & Associates has been awarded the Rainbow Municipal Water District contract for the design portion of the district’s next pipeline upgrade project.
A 4-0 Rainbow board vote Jan. 28, with Helene Brazier absent, authorized Rainbow general manager Tom Kennedy to execute a contract with Harris & Associates and appropriated the $399,540 Harris & Associates will be paid.
“This is the second phase of our ongoing effort to take care of our highest-priority pipelines,” Kennedy said.
In January 2018, the district completed a Water Pipeline Condition Assessment which prioritized existing...
