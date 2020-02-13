Harris & Associates given Rainbow MWD design contract for pipeline upgrades

Harris & Associates has been awarded the Rainbow Municipal Water District contract for the design portion of the district’s next pipeline upgrade project.

A 4-0 Rainbow board vote Jan. 28, with Helene Brazier absent, authorized Rainbow general manager Tom Kennedy to execute a contract with Harris & Associates and appropriated the $399,540 Harris & Associates will be paid.

“This is the second phase of our ongoing effort to take care of our highest-priority pipelines,” Kennedy said.

In January 2018, the district completed a Water Pipeline Condition Assessment which prioritized existing...