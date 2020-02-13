NCFPD to study regional dispatch
Last updated 2/12/2020 at 2:02am
The North County Fire Protection District will be participating in a study on a potential shared dispatch facility.
A 4-0 NCFPD board vote Jan. 28, with Ruth Harris absent, authorized the NCFPD board representative to the North County Dispatch Joint Powers Authority (NCDJPA) to continue the exploration of a regional dispatch facility.
"At this point it's really still just a study. We know that we need to do something with facilities long-term either way," NCFPD fire chief Steve Abbott said.
An independent study commissioned by the NCDJPA board identified future space and personnel needs...
