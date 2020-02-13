Lady Warriors battle the Broncos

Fallbrook's girls' water polo team wins league, seeded third in Div. 1 playoffs

The Lady Warrior water polo seniors honored during senior night are, from left, Lucy Goode, Bene Zamaboni, Naomi Wood, Anna Draves, Sophia Wallace and Aina Piza-Serra.

The Fallbrook High School girls' varsity water polo team secured the Valley League championship with a win over Ramona High School in the Warriors' home pool Friday, Feb. 6.

The win means the Warriors finished the league season with an undefeated 5-0 record which earned them a birth in the CIF San Diego Section 2020 girls' water polo Championships Division I tournament.

The Warriors finished the regular season with a 19-9 record, earning them the No. 3 seed in the tournament and a first-round bye.

The Warriors are scheduled to play the winner of No. 11 seed Canyon Crest Academy and No. 6 se...