Last updated 2/21/2020 at 3:17pm
Gary Hardcastle Johnson
A Celebration of Life for Gary Hardcastle Johnson will be held Saturday, Feb. 29, at 1 p.m. at the Fallbrook United Methodist Church, 1844 Winterhaven Road in Fallbrook.
