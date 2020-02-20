Palomar College among top 100 producers of associate degrees for minorities

A study names Palomar as one of the U.S. institutions with the highest number of minority graduates, as ranked by Diverse: Issues in Higher Education.

SAN MARCOS – Palomar College is one of the nation's top colleges when it comes to helping minority students earn their associate degrees, a recently published study has found. The study by Diverse places Palomar Collage 73rd out of the top 100 higher education institutions in the category.

The data shows that in 2018, some 59% of Palomar College's graduates were minority students, with 1,211 students earning an associate degree. It was an 8% increase over the previous year's tally of minority graduates.

"Palomar College is committed to helping all students succeed in their educational journeys. This report indicates that Palomar is serving the entire community and driving educational diversity in the region," Dr. Jack Kahn, acting superintendent and president, said.

According to the study, Palomar was one of just four of the region's 10 community colleges to make the Top 100 list. The full results can be found at https://diverseeducation.com/top100/pages/index.php.

Submitted by Palomar College.